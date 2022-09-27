Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $291.54. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.