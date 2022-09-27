Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,176.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,210.98. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,393.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.