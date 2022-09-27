Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 44,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 639,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,139,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.