Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

