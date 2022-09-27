Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,382,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $27,617,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

