LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $18.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,885.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.30. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

