Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.13.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.