Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE LEN opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Wedbush cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Institutional Trading of Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 51.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.