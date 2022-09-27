Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $936,154.00

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a market capitalization of $936,154.00 and approximately $177,655.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Leonicorn Swap Coin Profile

Leonicorn Swap launched on June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 203,532,068 coins and its circulating supply is 140,490,499 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

