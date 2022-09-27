LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $102.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.33.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

