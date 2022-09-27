Lien Hits One Day Volume of $193,427.00 (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Lien coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lien has a total market capitalization of $615,463.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lien Profile

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official website is lien.finance. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

