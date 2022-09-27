Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.