Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00276457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017430 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

