Lightning Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.71 or 1.00067941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

