Lightstreams Trading Up 96.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 133% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 96.3% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $120,257.64 and approximately $28.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

