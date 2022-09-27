LikeCoin Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.71 or 1.00067941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,368,833 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.