Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

LECO stock opened at $126.73 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

