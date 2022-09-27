Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.49.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.