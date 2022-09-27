Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

