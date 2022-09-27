LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255,019.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. LIQ Protocol has a total market capitalization of $255,019.00 and approximately $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LIQ Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol was first traded on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIQ Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIQ Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.