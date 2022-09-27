LiquidApps Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $631,128.50 and approximately $608.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00153255 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014228 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps launched on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.