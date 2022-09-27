Liquity Market Cap Reaches $72.00 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $72.00 million and $824,665.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

