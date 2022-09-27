Litecoin Price Hits $51.36 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $51.36 or 0.00276615 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001436 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00017129 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,264,971 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

