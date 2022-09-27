Lith Token (LITx) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Lith Token (LITx) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Lith Token has a market cap of $2.49 million and $23,641.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lith Token has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Lith Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Lith Token Coin Profile
Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lith Token Coin Trading
