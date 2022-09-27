Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$24.65 and a twelve month high of C$53.09.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

