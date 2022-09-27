Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$24.65 and a twelve month high of C$53.09.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.