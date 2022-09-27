LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

