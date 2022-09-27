Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $123.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBLCF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

