LockTrip (LOC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.77 Million

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

