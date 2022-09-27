Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 coins. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

