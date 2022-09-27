Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Loews by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

