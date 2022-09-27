Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.60 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $69.49 million and $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

