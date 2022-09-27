Loopring (LRC) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (LRC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $417.25 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

