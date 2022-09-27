LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.45. LSI Industries shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 105,316 shares.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

