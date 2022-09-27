Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

