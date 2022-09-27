Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

