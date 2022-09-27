Lydia Finance (LYD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,107.00

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Lydia Finance has a market cap of $75,661.44 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Lydia Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
About Lydia Finance
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lydia Finance Coin Trading
