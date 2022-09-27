Lympo Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $224,497.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data.LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

