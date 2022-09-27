LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

