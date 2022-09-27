Maecenas 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 121.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $54,886.06 and $16.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.”

