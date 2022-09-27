Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 103.57%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

