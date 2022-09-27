Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after buying an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 142,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

