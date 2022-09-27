MaidCoin ($MAID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,726.00

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MaidCoin

MaidCoin’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

