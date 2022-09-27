Maker (MKR) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Maker has a market capitalization of $739.23 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $756.14 or 0.03841605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com/en. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

