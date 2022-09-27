Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $14.80. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 20,588 shares.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 million, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

