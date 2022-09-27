Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.67. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 31,324 shares changing hands.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% during the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.