Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.67. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 31,324 shares changing hands.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.55.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
