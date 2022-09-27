Manifold Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $116.14 million and $2.12 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $58.07 or 0.00287567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10166270 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is www.manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

