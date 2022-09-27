MANTRA DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

