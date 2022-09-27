Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 1.4 %

Marchex stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

