Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

