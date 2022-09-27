Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.38 ($2.24).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 106.36 ($1.29) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.40 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 704.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.