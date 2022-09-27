Mask Network (MASK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.31 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $114.70 million and $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

